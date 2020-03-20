Who’s Hiring in Southern California? Your Ultimate List

As the spread of novel coronavirus forces more and more people indoors, it also presents a situation Southern California hasn’t quite seen before: if everyone is indoors, and their jobs require them to leave the house, what are they supposed to do?

Here’s a list of Southern California businesses that are hiring to meet the demand.

Outschool

Outschool is an online learning platform that was originally designed for homeschooling families, but since schools have been shut down over novel coronavirus, the demand for teachers is higher than ever.

OutSchool is trying to hire 5,000 new teachers within the next two weeks.

Since Outschool offers a variety of classes, they’re not only looking for science and math teachers, but also yoga instructors, bakers, and artists. Pay is $49 to $100 an hour. Apply and learn more here.

As coronavirus shuts down schools, an online homeschooling service has taken to helping, and they need to hire. Kim Baldonado reports on Outschool on NBCLA, March 19, 2020.

Walmart

Walmart announced Friday that 150,000 positions would be opening through the end of May. In California alone, 6,200 open positions were available. Those interested could apply to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Find jobs here.

Domino’s

Domino’s stories in the Los Angeles region were looking to hire 2,500 team members.

Positions available include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers. Find jobs here.



Kroger, Food 4 Less, Ralph’s

The Kroger family of companies including Ralph's, Food 4 Less, Pick 'n Save and others are hiring for more than 7,000 positions across its brands. Apply here.

Costco

Look for openings at Costco here.

Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Markets in Los Angeles were looking to add 420 team members. There are full and part-time positions. Find jobs here. You can also text the word “careers” to 480-800-8056.

“We are not encouraging walk-in applications at this time,” Sprouts said in statement.

Several job search engines also offered open positions related to the pandemic.

Indeed

Aldi

Apply here. They're looking for employees for all stores and warehouses.

Amazon

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in their fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand. They will also be adding an additional $2 per hour in pay through the end of April on top of their current rate of $15/hour or more. Apply here.

UPS

Fed Ex

In the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti also said the city launched an online site to find jobs. It's called LAJobsPortal.org.