Map: Where to Find a LAUSD Grab-and-Go Student Meal Center

Sixty grab-and-go food centers will open Wednesday in the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide students with meals during the district's coronavirus closure.

The centers will be open daily from 7 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. Students will be provided with two meals.

Here is a map of locations.

Click here for an extensive list of free meal locations in districts throughout Southern California.

The district had originally planned to open 40 Family Resource Centers, offering more complete services for families of students, including child care. But Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday the district was unable to secure needed health and public safety approvals.

"At this time, state and local health and public safety officials cannot assure us it will be safe for the children and adults at the Family Centers for us to provide care for children at these sites," Beutner wrote in a statement Monday. "We are deeply disappointed -- we had an outpouring of support from the community and many thousands of employees signed up to serve at the centers," he said. "But we said from the outset we would only open these if we could be certain it would be safe and appropriate to do so and, unfortunately, health authorities cannot give us that assurance. I cannot ask anyone to work at one of the centers, or open them to children, unless we can be assured of their safety."

The LAUSD closure began Monday and is expected to continue for at least two weeks. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said it’s possibility that students might not return to classes this school year due to the fast-spreading virus that has forced school shutdowns throughout California.