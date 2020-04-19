LA Metro Will Further Alter Services Starting Sunday

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Authority will further reduce services starting Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro said on weekdays, Metro Bus will run its usual Sunday schedule plus some Rapid, Express and local bus lines. On weekends, Metro will run just its usual Sunday schedule.

Metro Rail will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at other times. The final trips will be at midnight for rail service. On weekends, Metro will run regular Sunday rail service.

Trains on the B (Red), D (Purple), A (Blue), E (Expo) and L (Gold) Lines will run according to that schedule. D Line trains have four cars and B Line trains have six cars in order for riders to maintain proper social distancing of six feet.

The C Line (Green) runs every 12 minutes between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., every 15 minutes until 3 p.m., every 12 minutes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then every 20 minutes between 6 p.m. until midnight.

Metro recommends people get on the rail system no later than 10:30 p.m., and to consider using the Owl Bus Network if needed.

Current Metro schedules are available at here and a line-by-line service schedule is available at here.

Buses are continuing to let passengers on and off from the rear to keep their distance from bus drivers.

Los Angeles city and county require face coverings for everyone when in public engaging in essential activities during the pandemic, but they are not required while riding Metro services, the agency stated, but it isrecommend for all transit riders.

Metro is also requiring all bus operators to use the transparent protective barrier that helps isolate them.

Metro officials also said earlier this month that it is contemplating the closure of select entrances to rail stations that have multiple entrances, but access for people with disabilities will be maintained at all stations.

Starting tomorrow until further notice, all Metro buses and trains will be on a modified Sunday schedule every day of the week. https://t.co/moEmHEbdhm pic.twitter.com/SlLgXyhPyb — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) April 18, 2020

The closures would be implemented to reduce the number of "touchpoints" that must be frequently cleaned, such as handrails and elevator buttons, which would allow Metro to concentrate on keeping the rest of the system as clean as possible, the agency said.