LAX Reminds Passengers to Travel Safely over Memorial Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 11: The flight crew for a Hainan Airlines flight walk through the Tom Bradley International Terminal, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) which is now requiring travelers to wear face covering to help keep fellow passengers and crew safe by limiting the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19. The new requirements for wearing face masks in Los Angels began Monday at LAX and on local public transit. LAX on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With Memorial Day Weekend arriving, one of the busiest travel times at Los Angeles International Airport, officials are reminding people to travel safely and that they must wear a mask at the airport due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The safety and security of our guests and employees has always been our first priority, and since the global pandemic began, Los Angeles World Airports has been working nonstop to update our policies, procedures and physical spaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Justin Erbacci, interim chief executive officer of LAWA. "Passengers will have a different traveling experience for the foreseeable future, and we are taking steps every day to create the safest journey possible."

Only ticketed airline passengers and people meeting, accompanying or assisting them are allowed into LAX at this time, as well as airport and city personnel. Airline check-in counters and federal passenger security screening will be open depending upon flight schedules for each terminal, LAX stated.

Signage has been posted in the airport to remind guests not to enter if they are ill, to wear a face covering at all times, wash their hands frequently and that they must maintain six feet of distance from others.

Overhead audio announcements will also remind guests of these practices, along with limiting the number of people in elevators to two or three people.

LAX officials said they have installed hundreds of additional hand- sanitizer stations throughout the airport for guests and employees to use. Restroom facilities are also available for hand washing.

Airport officials said they are conducting consistent deep cleaning of high-touch areas and implementing an advanced air-filtration system by using ionization and ultraviolet light to sterilize air that is circulated inside its facilities.

Information on current TSA security protocols can be found here.

