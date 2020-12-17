ICU Capacity Drops to 0% in Southern California Region as Virus Cases Soar

Available intensive care unit capacity dwindled to zero precent in Southern California Thursday as the state faces a worsening coronavirus crisis.

The state released the following ICU capacity by region early Thursday afternoon.

Bay Area: 13.1%

Greater Sacramento Region: 11.3%

Northern California: 25.8%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.7%

Southern California: 0.0%

The number does not necessarily mean there are no iCU beds available in the large Southern California region. The state adjusts the percentage downward if counties have a higher-than-expected ratio of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU spaces.

The Southern California region includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The state provides daily updates on ICU capacity, a figure that declined to 0% Thursday from 0.5% on Wednesday. More than 50% of the state's ICU capacity is filled with COVID-19 patients, according to the state's latest figures -- a sign that the surge in cases is taking a toll on California's health care system.

Southern California and the Central Valley, which make up 23 counties, had exhausted their regular supply of ICU beds and have been using surge capacity to respond to the unrelenting rise in hospitalizations.

The state is averaging more than 35,000 new cases per day. About 12 percent of them (4,200) end up in hospitals, according to health officials.