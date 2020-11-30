College Basketball

UCLA-Long Beach State Basketball Game Postponed Due to Coronavirus Case

By City News Service

Getty Images

A positive coronavirus test in the Long Beach State men's basketball program prompted postponement of Monday night's game against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

The Long Beach State program has been cleared to continue basketball activities, and no pause will be taken at this time, according to Roger Kirk, Long Beach State's assistant athletic director, athletic communications.

LA County 5 hours ago

LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise, as New Restrictions Go Into Effect

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 600, as Coronavirus Surge Continues

Details regarding the rescheduling of the game will be announced as decisions are confirmed between the two schools, Kirk said.

The game was to be the season opener for the Beach, which is next scheduled to play Friday at Loyola Marymount, and the home opener for the UCLA Bruins, who are off to a 1-1 start.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

College BasketballcoronavirusCOVID-19UCLALong Beach
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us