UCLA-Long Beach State Basketball Game Postponed Due to Coronavirus Case

A positive coronavirus test in the Long Beach State men's basketball program prompted postponement of Monday night's game against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

The Long Beach State program has been cleared to continue basketball activities, and no pause will be taken at this time, according to Roger Kirk, Long Beach State's assistant athletic director, athletic communications.

Details regarding the rescheduling of the game will be announced as decisions are confirmed between the two schools, Kirk said.

The game was to be the season opener for the Beach, which is next scheduled to play Friday at Loyola Marymount, and the home opener for the UCLA Bruins, who are off to a 1-1 start.