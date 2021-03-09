Pasadena Vaccine Clinic Registration Link Shared With People Not Eligible for Shots, Officials Say

A registration link for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday in Pasadena was shared with a large group of people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, city officials said.

The registration link was sent to a group of entertainment, news and production individuals, according to the city. The group is not eligible for vaccinations under state rules, unless they meet other criteria.

The city is attempting to content those individuals, who will be turned away if they show up for Thursday’s Pasadena Public Health Department clinic, according to the city. Anyone who is ineligible and received the link was advised to cancel their appointment.

"We encourage them to do the right thing and cancel the appointment so essential restaurant workers, grocery workers, educators, teachers, daycare workers and others in this tier can get vaccinated in a timely manner especially as we get closer to our next phase of business reopenings," the public health department said.

Only city residents or people who work in Pasadena in eligible groups will be given shots at the clinic.

It was not immediately clear how many people received the link and how it was shared.

Pasadena, which has its own health department, reported

Pasadena reported 10,993 coronavirus cases and 320 COVID-19-related deaths as of Monday.

As of Monday, more than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide. More than 13.3 million doses have been delivered within the state and more than 14.5 million doses, including first and second doses, have been shipped to California, according to the state's latest numbers.

