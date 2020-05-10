LAX

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Apparent Construction-Related Accident At LAX

The worker was identified as Juan Barajas, of Bloomington, California.

By City News Service

Heavily-armed police keep watch at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as security is increased for the Thanksgiving holiday and after threats from ISIS against the United States in Los Angeles, California on November 25, 2015. The United States issued a worldwide travel alert warning American citizens of “increased terrorist threats” in the wake of the Paris attacks. AFP PHOTO/ MARK RALSTON / AFP / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Coroner's Office Sunday released the name of a 39-year-old man who was killed during an apparent construction-related accident at Los Angeles International Airport.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 205 World Way at 5:57 a.m. Saturday, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The San Bernardino County resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Los Angeles World Airports' thoughts and prayers are with the person's family, friends and fellow construction workers during this horrible tragedy," airport officials said. "Officers remain on scene and are investigating the cause of the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department will be leading the investigation with the assistance of the Airport Police Department. CalOHSA also will conduct an investigation."

"Safety is the foundation of everything we do and is always our top priority," the statement continued. "A two-day safety shutdown has been instituted for construction on the APM project while the investigation into the cause of the incident proceeds."

The airport's massive Automated People Mover project broke ground last year and is slated to be completed in 2023. It involves an electric train system on a 2.25-mile elevated guideway with six stations.

