What to know about the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill

Get ready to drop, cover, and hold, Southern California.

Millions of Californians are preparing to participate in the Great ShakeOut to practice what to do during an earthquake. Over 10.4 million Californians have already signed up to participate, with an additional 44.9 million participants worldwide.

Here's what to know about the event.

When is the Great ShakeOut?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Great ShakeOut drill is scheduled for 10:17 a.m. Thursday. At that time, participants will practice what to do at homes and business during shaking from an earthquake.

How to protect yourself in an earthquake

You’ve probably heard it before, “Drop, Cover, and Hold on!” According to federal, state, and local emergency management experts, those three simple steps are the easiest and fastest way to prevent injury, or even death in the result of an earthquake.

When using a cane, experts recommend sitting on a chair, bed, or other piece of furniture if you’re unable to properly cover yourself. Then get as low as possible, cover your head and neck with your hands and hang on where immediately available.

For those using a wheelchair or walker, lock the wheels and lean forward as low as possible, then cover and hold .

Other accessibility or specific scenario recommendations can be found here.

While earthquakes are nothing new to Southern California, there have been different sequences, according to Dr. Lucy Jones. This video was broadcast during the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 16, 2024.

What not to do during an earthquake

The Earthquake Country Alliance has a list of things not to do during the shaking.

Do not stand in a doorway. Doorways in most modern houses are no safer than any other part of the house, and do not protect residents from falling or flying debris.

Do not run outside. Attempting to run outside is dangerous as the ground moves and debris can fall down around you.

Do not practice the “Triangle of Life," says the Earthquake Country Alliance (ECA), a partnership of people and organizations in California that works to improve earthquake preparedness. These recent emails describe alternative processes besides the standard “Drop, Cover, and Hold” recommended by experts, namely to stand next to a table rather than duck beneath it.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) found that Southern California experiences 10,000 earthquakes each year. Since 2015, Los Angeles has been retrofitting buildings under Ordinance 183893 to reduce structural hazards and damages during severe shakings.

The drill is scheduled for 10:17 a.m. Thursday.