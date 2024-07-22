Weekend sewage spill shuts down Venice and Dockweiler beaches

Public health officials have issued an ocean water closure from Dockweiler State Beach to Venice Beach following a sewage spill over the weekend.

According to LA City Sanitation, approximately 15,000 gallons of sewage were discharged at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, entering Ballona Creek.

The spill was caused by a broken water main that pushed sand into the sewer, causing a blockage.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, beach visitors should avoid contact with not only ocean water at the affected beach areas, but also any wet sand.

The affected beaches will remain closed for at least 48 hours. In addition, two water quality tests will be conducted before they open again to ensure that their bacteria levels meet health standards.

The Department of Public Health says it will start conducting water sampling on Monday.