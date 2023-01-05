Knott's Berry Farm Closes Due to Rain

Orange County theme park Knott's Berry Farm closed Thursday over stormy weather, the park announced.

Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm is closed today (Thursday, January 5). pic.twitter.com/vB0rOOqZ0o — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) January 5, 2023

Other theme parks in Southern California, including Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, and Six Flags Magic Mountain appeared to be open and operating normally.

The closure of the Buena Park theme park came as a powerful storm dumped inches of the rain on the region.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The storm delivered a wallop overnight and into Thursday morning, when drivers are encountered flooded roads during the morning commute. In Long Beach, the 710 Freeway was closed near State Route 91 due to flooding.

In Orange County, a flood watch will be in effect Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall will decrease by Thursday night and into Friday.

The heaviest rain arrives Thursday morning. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Thursday Jan. 5, 2022.