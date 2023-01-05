Orange County

Knott's Berry Farm Closes Due to Rain

Other theme parks in Southern California, including Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, and Six Flags Magic Mountain appeared to be open and operating normally.

By Heather Navarro

Orange County theme park Knott's Berry Farm closed Thursday over stormy weather, the park announced.

The closure of the Buena Park theme park came as a powerful storm dumped inches of the rain on the region.

The storm delivered a wallop overnight and into Thursday morning, when drivers are encountered flooded roads during the morning commute. In Long Beach, the 710 Freeway was closed near State Route 91 due to flooding.

In Orange County, a flood watch will be in effect Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall will decrease by Thursday night and into Friday.

The heaviest rain arrives Thursday morning. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Thursday Jan. 5, 2022.

weather Jan 4

Photos: Scenes From Southern California's January Storm

california drought 4 hours ago

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

weather 9 hours ago

California Storm: Child Killed When Tree Falls on Home During Night of Strong Winds, Rain

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyCaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaweatherRain
