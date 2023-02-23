Knott's PEANUTS Celebration About to Wrap. Don't Miss This Menu

There's still time to enjoy the PEANUTS kid-friendly festival at Knott's Berry Farm, offering its own unique menu of foods like Calico Tater Tots and Mac and Cheese bites before they kick up their heels and walk toward the sunset.
Aside from the food, standard rollercoasters and sights, the celebration offers Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge at the Birdcage Theater as well as Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert at the Calico Mine Stage. You can even meet astronaut Snoopy decked out in his NASA uniform.
The celebration is closing out Feb. 26 to usher in the beloved Boysenberry Festival.
Here's what to eat and where you can find it at Knott's Berry Farm PEANUTS Celebration:
Wagon Wheel Pizza
Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Double Stuffed Baked Potato
Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Pizza with Cilantro
Calico Tater Bites
Pepperoni Pizza Tater Bites
Sweet Chili Tofu Tater Bites
Sutter’s Pizza (available Sat and Sun)
Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza
Sutter’s Grill
Chocolate, Bacon and Jam Cheeseburger
Wilderness Broiler
Thai Curry Fries with Chicken Peanut Satay
Mac and Cheese Bites (while quantities last)
Strictly-on-a-Stick (available select days)
Buffalo Chicken Crunch Sticks
Mac and Cheese Crunch Sticks
Prop Shop Pizzeria
Spicy Sausage and Bolognese Rigatoni
Coasters Diner
Cubano Panini Burger
Avocado and Shrimp Citrus Salad
Boardwalk BBQ
Mashed Potato Casserole with Rotisserie Chicken
Sesame Peanut Green Beans with Tofu
Grizzly Creek
Chipotle Chicken Toastie Sandwich with Tomatoes
More Cute Sweet Treats
Important Times:
- Park Hours
- 10:00AM – 9:00PM
- NEW Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge – Birdcage Theater
- 12:30, 3:30 & 5:30PM
- NEW Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert – Calico Mine Stage
- 5:45 & 7:15PM
- NEW To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with Nasa
- 10:30AM – 6:00PM
- Meet Snoopy 10:30AM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-6:00PM
- Pigpen’s Pig Pen – Livery Stable
- 10:00AM – 6:00PM
- Meet Pigpen 10:30AM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-6:00PM
- Meet Your Favorite Peanuts Pals – Camp Snoopy Meet & Greet
- 10:15AM-1:15PM, 1:45PM-2:15PM, 2:45PM-3:45PM, 4:15PM-4:45PM, 5:15PM-5:45PM
- “Peanuts on the Go” Cavalcade – Charleston Circle
- 11:30AM; 1:15, 3:00 & 4:10PM
- “Music Goes Round and Around” – Camp Snoopy Theater
- 11:30AM; 1:00, 3:15 & 4:45PM
- Sketch School – Birdcage Theater
- 11:30AM; 2:30 & 4:30PM
- Peanuts’ Cowboy Jamboree – Calico Park
- 12:00, 1:00, 2:45, 3:45 & 4:45PM
- “It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown” – Calico Mine Stage
- 12:30 & 2:00PM
- Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies – Wagon Camp
- 6:00 & 7:30PM
- James Street Trio – Boardwalk BBQ
- 6:00, 7:15 & 8:30PM
Knott's recommends downloading the app for the latest information, including food or show changes.
And don't miss the photo ops!