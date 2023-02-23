Knott's PEANUTS Celebration About to Wrap. Don't Miss This Menu

There's still time to enjoy the PEANUTS kid-friendly festival at Knott's Berry Farm, offering its own unique menu of foods like Calico Tater Tots and Mac and Cheese bites before they kick up their heels and walk toward the sunset.

Aside from the food, standard rollercoasters and sights, the celebration offers Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge at the Birdcage Theater as well as Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert at the Calico Mine Stage. You can even meet astronaut Snoopy decked out in his NASA uniform.

The celebration is closing out Feb. 26 to usher in the beloved Boysenberry Festival.

Here's what to eat and where you can find it at Knott's Berry Farm PEANUTS Celebration:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Wagon Wheel Pizza

Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Double Stuffed Baked Potato

Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Pizza with Cilantro

Calico Tater Bites

Pepperoni Pizza Tater Bites

Sweet Chili Tofu Tater Bites

Whitney Irick Knott's Pizza Tater Tots

Sutter’s Pizza (available Sat and Sun)

Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza

Sutter’s Grill

Chocolate, Bacon and Jam Cheeseburger

Wilderness Broiler

Thai Curry Fries with Chicken Peanut Satay

Mac and Cheese Bites (while quantities last)

Strictly-on-a-Stick (available select days)

Buffalo Chicken Crunch Sticks

Mac and Cheese Crunch Sticks

Prop Shop Pizzeria

Spicy Sausage and Bolognese Rigatoni

Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Pizza with Cilantro

Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza

Whitney Irick Look for these signs at different spots to eat to see what exclusive food offerings the eatery has.

Coasters Diner

Cubano Panini Burger

Avocado and Shrimp Citrus Salad

Whitney Irick Knott's Berry Farm Cubano

Boardwalk BBQ

Mashed Potato Casserole with Rotisserie Chicken

Sesame Peanut Green Beans with Tofu

Grizzly Creek

Chipotle Chicken Toastie Sandwich with Tomatoes

Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza

More Cute Sweet Treats

Whitney Irick Knott's Berry Farm sweets

Whitney Irick Knott's Charlie Brown Cookie

Important Times:

Park Hours 10:00AM – 9:00PM

NEW Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge – Birdcage Theater 12:30, 3:30 & 5:30PM

Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge – Birdcage Theater NEW Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert – Calico Mine Stage 5:45 & 7:15PM

Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert – Calico Mine Stage NEW To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with Nasa 10:30AM – 6:00PM Meet Snoopy 10:30AM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-6:00PM

To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with Nasa Pigpen’s Pig Pen – Livery Stable 10:00AM – 6:00PM Meet Pigpen 10:30AM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-6:00PM

Meet Your Favorite Peanuts Pals – Camp Snoopy Meet & Greet 10:15AM-1:15PM, 1:45PM-2:15PM, 2:45PM-3:45PM, 4:15PM-4:45PM, 5:15PM-5:45PM

“Peanuts on the Go” Cavalcade – Charleston Circle 11:30AM; 1:15, 3:00 & 4:10PM

“Music Goes Round and Around” – Camp Snoopy Theater 11:30AM; 1:00, 3:15 & 4:45PM

Sketch School – Birdcage Theater 11:30AM; 2:30 & 4:30PM

Peanuts’ Cowboy Jamboree – Calico Park 12:00, 1:00, 2:45, 3:45 & 4:45PM

“It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown” – Calico Mine Stage 12:30 & 2:00PM

Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies – Wagon Camp 6:00 & 7:30PM

James Street Trio – Boardwalk BBQ 6:00, 7:15 & 8:30PM



Knott's recommends downloading the app for the latest information, including food or show changes.

And don't miss the photo ops!

Whitney Irick Knott's photo ops