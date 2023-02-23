California

Knott's PEANUTS Celebration About to Wrap. Don't Miss This Menu

It's time for the Peanuts celebration to wane, and usher in the Boysenberry Fest. Here's what you can still get through Feb. 26.

By Heather Navarro

Whitney Irick

There's still time to enjoy the PEANUTS kid-friendly festival at Knott's Berry Farm, offering its own unique menu of foods like Calico Tater Tots and Mac and Cheese bites before they kick up their heels and walk toward the sunset.

Aside from the food, standard rollercoasters and sights, the celebration offers Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge at the Birdcage Theater as well as Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert at the Calico Mine Stage. You can even meet astronaut Snoopy decked out in his NASA uniform.

The celebration is closing out Feb. 26 to usher in the beloved Boysenberry Festival.

Here's what to eat and where you can find it at Knott's Berry Farm PEANUTS Celebration:

Wagon Wheel Pizza

Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Double Stuffed Baked Potato

Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Pizza with Cilantro

Calico Tater Bites

Pepperoni Pizza Tater Bites

Sweet Chili Tofu Tater Bites

Whitney Irick
Knott's Pizza Tater Tots

Sutter’s Pizza (available Sat and Sun)

Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza

Sutter’s Grill

Chocolate, Bacon and Jam Cheeseburger

Wilderness Broiler

Thai Curry Fries with Chicken Peanut Satay

Mac and Cheese Bites (while quantities last)

Strictly-on-a-Stick (available select days)

Buffalo Chicken Crunch Sticks

Mac and Cheese Crunch Sticks

Prop Shop Pizzeria

Spicy Sausage and Bolognese Rigatoni

Carnitas, Pineapple, Bacon and Jalapeno Pizza with Cilantro

Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza

Whitney Irick
Look for these signs at different spots to eat to see what exclusive food offerings the eatery has.

Coasters Diner

Cubano Panini Burger

Avocado and Shrimp Citrus Salad

Whitney Irick
Knott's Berry Farm Cubano

Boardwalk BBQ

Mashed Potato Casserole with Rotisserie Chicken

Sesame Peanut Green Beans with Tofu

Grizzly Creek

Chipotle Chicken Toastie Sandwich with Tomatoes

Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Pizza

More Cute Sweet Treats

Whitney Irick
Knott's Berry Farm sweets
Whitney Irick
Knott's Charlie Brown Cookie

Important Times:

  • Park Hours
    • 10:00AM – 9:00PM
  • NEW Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge – Birdcage Theater
    • 12:30, 3:30 & 5:30PM
  • NEW Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert – Calico Mine Stage
    • 5:45 & 7:15PM
  • NEW To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with Nasa
    • 10:30AM – 6:00PM
    • Meet Snoopy 10:30AM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-6:00PM
  • Pigpen’s Pig Pen – Livery Stable
    • 10:00AM – 6:00PM
    • Meet Pigpen 10:30AM-2:30PM, 3:00PM-6:00PM
  • Meet Your Favorite Peanuts Pals – Camp Snoopy Meet & Greet
    • 10:15AM-1:15PM, 1:45PM-2:15PM, 2:45PM-3:45PM, 4:15PM-4:45PM, 5:15PM-5:45PM
  • “Peanuts on the Go” Cavalcade – Charleston Circle
    • 11:30AM; 1:15, 3:00 & 4:10PM
  • “Music Goes Round and Around” – Camp Snoopy Theater
    • 11:30AM; 1:00, 3:15 & 4:45PM
  • Sketch School – Birdcage Theater
    • 11:30AM; 2:30 & 4:30PM
  • Peanuts’ Cowboy Jamboree – Calico Park
    • 12:00, 1:00, 2:45, 3:45 & 4:45PM
  • “It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown” – Calico Mine Stage
    • 12:30 & 2:00PM
  • Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies – Wagon Camp
    • 6:00 & 7:30PM
  • James Street Trio – Boardwalk BBQ
    • 6:00, 7:15 & 8:30PM

Knott's recommends downloading the app for the latest information, including food or show changes.

And don't miss the photo ops!

Whitney Irick
Knott's photo ops
Whitney Irick
Meet Pig Pen at Knott's Berry Farm

