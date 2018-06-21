Death of 10-Year-Old Lancaster Boy Investigated as 'Suspicious'

A young boy found injured on Wednesday June 20 2018 death is being classified as "suspicious" by authorities.

A 10-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition from an apartment complex in Lancaster after suffering an injury, died Thursday at a hospital.

His death is being investigated as "suspicious," authorities said. No arrests were reported Thursday afternoon.

Deputies went to the residence at about noon Wednesday "regarding a medical rescue call of a 10-year old boy not breathing," a sheriff's department statement said.

"Upon arrival, the victim was discovered in his family's apartment unresponsive," the statement said. "The victim was reported to have suffered injuries from a fall."

The boy was taken to a hospital, and died about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.

An autopsy is pending.

"The death is considered suspicious, and the cause will be investigated by the coroner's office," the statement said. "This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made. Seven children, ranging from 11 months to 12 years old -- who either lived at the home, or were associated with the victim's family -- have been removed from the home pending further investigation."

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or 800-222-8477.

Copyright City News Service