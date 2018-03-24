Two men were charged with the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was killed during a shootout at a Compton liquor store earlier this year.

Police say the incident took place Saturday evening on Jan. 20, on the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard.

Kevughn Harris, 27, was walking towards a car that had his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son Franklin inside. Dwayne Christopher Ward, 29, was in a nearby car and allegedly got into a verbal dispute with Harris.

Both men, who are rival gang members, pulled out guns and began to shoot at one another.

Vigil Held for Slain 3-Year-Old Boy

Franklin, who was sitting in his car seat in the backseat was shot during the exchange. His mother was not hit.

Both vehicles then fled the scene.

Police received a 911 call to respond to the 17200 block of South Central Avenue, in the city of Carson, regarding the 3-year-old gunshot victim.

Upon their arrival, police contacted Harris, his girlfriend and her child who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives arrested Ward after he turned himself in on Jan. 22. He is currently being held without bail on a parole violation.

Homicide detectives arrested Harris on March 21. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

If convicted as charged, Ward and Harris face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.