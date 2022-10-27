$1.5 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rancho Cucamonga Shop, as Jackpot Grows

A ticket sold at a Rancho Cucamonga store hit five of the six winning Powerball numbers, netting $1,556,855, in the latest drawing of the multi-state lottery, the California Lottery announced.
With all six numbers remaining elusive, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is expected to grow to $800 million.
One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a pharmacy in Rancho Cucamonga and a gas station in Los Gatos.
Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.
There were four other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one each in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. They are each worth $1 million.
The numbers drawn Wednesday were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the Powerball number was 24. The jackpot was $715.3 million.
The drawing was the 36th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.
The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.