$1.8 Million-Plus Powerball Ticket Sold in Chula Vista

Someone woke up $1.8 million richer on Sunday.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold at a Shell gas station in Eastlake and is worth $1,801,715, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $87 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 21, 31, 32, and 37 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $73 million.

The drawing was the fifth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.