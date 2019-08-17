1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Montecito Heights Shooting - NBC Southern California
1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Montecito Heights Shooting

By City News Service

Published 2 hours ago

    A 25-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old man was wounded Saturday in an early morning shooting outside a liquor store in the Montecito Heights area.

    According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two men walked into a liquor store near the intersection of East Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue about 1:20 a.m. and as they exited, a vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out of the car and began arguing with the victims.

    At some point, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire on the two men, killing one, police said.

    The second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    A detailed description of the suspect or suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

    A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

