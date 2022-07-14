1 Million Fake Pills Filled with Fentanyl Seized by DEA in Inglewood

One million fake pills that contained fentanyl were seized by DEA agents in Inglewood earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The drugs were found during a search warrant in an Inglewood home, which investigators believed was a stash house possibly connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. It was said to be the largest such haul the DEA has made in California.

"This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner in a news release.

The greater Los Angeles area is a major shipment hub for illegal drugs because of its closeness to the southwest border, authorities said. The majority of drug shipments are broken down into smaller quantities that are distributed to local dealers and sent to other states.

LA is filled with many international airports, freeways, buses, and trainlines that make smuggling shipments to other destinations easier.

According to the DEA, the fake pills are designed to look like real prescription pills, right down to the size, shape, color, and stamping.

"A staggering number of teens and young adults are unaware that they are ingesting fentanyl in these fake pills and are being poisoned," said Bodner.

The DEA has not made clear on any arrests as the investigation is ongoing.