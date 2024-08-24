Freeway closures in El Monte area continue through Monday

Multiple lanes on the 10 Freeway in El Monte between Peck Road and Temple City Boulevard, along with some nearby ramps, will remain closed through the weekend for construction work on the San Gabriel River Bridge.

The closures, which began at 11:59 p.m. Friday, will continue through 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

During the 55-hour closure, only three lanes will be open to traffic, and one HOV lane will be closed.

Also scheduled to be closed are:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway connector to the westbound 10;

westbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at Durfee Avenue; and

the westbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at Garvey Avenue/Bess.

Traffic detoured from the southbound 605 to westbound 10 connector will exit at the Lower Azusa Road/Los Angeles Street off-ramp. Motorists can access the westbound 10 by traveling west on Lower Azusa Road and south on Santa Anita Avenue, according to Caltrans.