14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing in Koreatown

Sherlin Viviana Chay Almira was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Koreatown over the weekend.

Sherlin Viviana Chay Almira was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday at her home in the 800 block of South Fedora Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Sunday.

Almira told her parents she was going to a pizza restaurant in the 3100 block of West Eighth Street with friends and would return by 3 p.m.

She was described as a 5-feet-2-inch tall Latino girl with black hair and brown eyes weighing about 100 pounds.

She has braces on her teeth and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white Nikes with a red swoosh.

The LAPD's Olympic station urged anyone with information regarding Almira's whereabouts to call them at 213-382-9102.

