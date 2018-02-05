150+ Charlie Browns Posed at Knott's Charlie Brown Day - NBC Southern California
150+ Charlie Browns Posed at Knott's Charlie Brown Day

Fans gathered for a Peanuts-perfect photo at the Buena Park theme park.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published at 10:27 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated at 10:40 AM PST on Feb 5, 2018

    Knott's Berry Farm
    Fans gathered for a Peanuts-perfect photo on Sunday, Feb. 4.

    What to Know

    • Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

    • Sunday, Feb. 4

    • The Peanuts Celebration continues every weekend in February

    Walk into a stadium where a beloved sports team is about to take the field, and you'll encounter hundreds of jerseys and t-shirts in the stands, the sort of wearables that proudly boast the logo or mascot of the team.

    Saunter into a concert hall an hour before a huge band's big show, and you can bet you'll find bevies of enthusiastic fans rocking t-shirts and jackets recalling the group's past worldwide tours.

    And if you happened upon Charlie Brown Day at Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park with a multi-decade penchant for celebrating everything Peanuts? For sure, you're going to come across a multitude of yellow shirts, the kind with the black zigzag across the middle.

    Which is exactly what happened on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Buena Park destination, a place that's in the middle of its Knott's Peanuts Celebration run.

    Special Peanuts-themed events are taking place every weekend in February, but one of the most photographable of those events, and non-"aaugh"-able, happened on the first Sunday of February.

    That's when over 150 Charlie Browns grouped together for one mega Charlie-Brown-esque snapshot at the theme park's Calico Mine Stage. It's a notable number, yep, and "... a personal record for the park," stated a park representative.

    Small signs bearing a Charlie-Brown-ism — "aaugh!" — as well as placards bearing his iconic face were handed out to the crowd.

    And while the t-shirts ran the colorful gamut, from mustard to sunshine to deep yellow, they all rocked the essential mid-abdomen zigzag, making them very appropriate, indeed.

    Even if you missed Charlie Brown Day, there's still time to meet Pigpen, catch a Peanuts live show, and visit Beagle Bonanza by train at the park; get details on the Knott's Peanuts Celebration now.

