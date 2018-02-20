Take a $2 Ride on Irvine Park Railroad

Happy 22 years to a regional favorite: Irvine Park Railroad celebrates two decades plus two years on Feb. 24 and 25. The bonus for fans? The tickets rock 1996 prices.

What to Know Feb. 24 and 25, 2018

Orange

Free entry; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Facts are fact: It'll never be 1996 again.

Granted, 2096 is happening, though, let's be frank: It's a ways off, as of this typing. And other years ending in -96 exist somewhere even farther in the future.

But 1996? When you were rocking that velvet choker and those platform sneakers you loved? And those trendy wristwatch rings, which weren't wristwatches so much as fingerwatches?

Yeah. That's gone, but sometimes we can enjoy the prices we knew in 1996. Irvine Park Railroad understands our wayback longings, and each and every February the family-sweet attraction honors its anniversary, and its 1996 start, with two-dollar train rides.

For that's what it cost to ride in '96.

The railroad, which is located at Irvine Regional Park in Orange, is not a full-scale track, but rather a charming line made just for kids and grown-ups, the kind of choo-choo that is all about a scenic, sit-back, just-long-enough pleasure trip.

Take that trip, for two bucks, all to honor the railroad's 22nd anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

Entry to the area is free, and there are activities beyond the train, with activity tickets going for two bucks each. Some activities take two tickets, not one, but the one-ticket choices include the carnival games, the moon bounce, and a hay ride.

Keep in mind that to enter Irvine Regional Park on a weekend fee there is a vehicle fee of five dollars.

Keep in mind, too, that the train's well-attended pumpkin patch had to close a few times due to the nearby Canyon Fire 2 in 2017. Supporting the railroad is a lovely gesture, especially if you haven't been back in a bit.

So how much would it cost to build a time machine, one that's set to whisk you back to 1996? A lot more than two dollars, that's for sure.

How much is a weekend anniversary celebration at the popular family go-to? It's five-buck vehicle fee, plus a few $2 train rides, and any snacks or activities you want to eat or join in.

Feels like the bargain, when compared to the cost of construction of time machines.

Happy 22 years, Irvine Park Railroad!

