2 Bodies Found in Monrovia Home After Girl Stopped Showing Up to School

A woman and a girl were found dead in a home in Monrovia on Dec. 5, 2018.

Two female bodies were discovered in a Monrovia home Wednesday afternoon after a female girl stopped showing up to school, according to Monrovia Police Department sergeant Yolanda Juarez.

The bodies of an adult woman and a juvenile girl were discovered on the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard in Monrovia, with homicide detectives investigating the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Juarez said that the girl had not been to school for three or four days and attempts to make contact by phone had been ineffective. Officers proceeded to go to the residence and discovered the two bodies, according to Juarez.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the

"P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.