2 killed in Jefferson Park after accused DUI driver hits UPS truck at 100+ mph: LAPD

Two people were killed Thursday after a suspected DUI driver traveling at more than 100 mph clipped a UPS truck and went into oncoming traffic in Jefferson Park, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to the LAPD, the crash occurred shortly before noon near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and W. 29th Street. There, the driver of a black BMW traveling southbound on Arlington Avenue ran a red light and struck a UPS truck, causing him to swerve into oncoming traffic and strike parked cars.

The driver of the BMW then ran from the scene but was caught by witnesses who chased him, police said. Eventually, the driver was found hiding between two homes in the area.

“Some good Samaritans who witnessed the collision gave chase, went after him, called 911 but continued to follow the suspect as he went through the neighborhood,” said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno. “He was apprehended several blocks later away from the scene and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

As a result of the crash, two people in the BMW were killed. LAPD said a woman in the front passenger seat and a man in the backseat died in the crash. The names of the deceased were not released, but Moreno described them as being in their late teens to early 20s.

The driver of the UPS truck that was struck was in the back of the truck unloading packages at the time of the crash. Law enforcement said that individual suffered minor injuries.

Police did not release the name of the driver who was arrested, nor did they say what charges he could face.

LAPD said drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash. A nitrous oxide tank was found in the car and police believe the driver used it to inhale the substance while driving.