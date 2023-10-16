2 shot in LA's Wilmington neighborhood

Two people were shot in Los Angeles’ Wilmington neighborhood Monday evening.

One of the victims was unconscious and not breathing, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The other victim is a 50-year-old man who was conscious and rushed to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 5:13 p.m. in a residential area near the intersection of M Street and Sanford Avenue, the LAPD said. NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed blood on the ground and police officers gathered around a white tent on the sidewalk in front of a house.

The gunman took off in an older-model, four-door Toyota Camry, according to the police department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.