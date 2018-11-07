200+ Artists to Visit the American Indian Arts Marketplace

"The largest Native American arts fair in Southern California" returns to The Autry on Nov. 10 and 11, 2018.

Nov. 10 and 11, 2018

$14 adult (museum admission included)

Journeying to a marvelous gathering that's filled with all sorts of bracelets and paintings and keep-forever treasures created by a host of Native American artists hailing from over 40 nations?

You can discover such treasure-packed shows, if you set your sights on Santa Fe, in New Mexico, or Reno, Nevada, or one of the other cities fortunate enough to host such an awesome and inspiring annual event.

But, come the autumn, it is all about the journey to Griffith Park, and The Autry Museum of the American West, for the many fans who adore, collect, and simply admire a host of works from a host of lauded creators.

Those creators, over 200 artists hailing from over 40 nations, will appear at the American Indian Arts Marketplace, at The Autry, with a whole astounding caboodle of exquite items for purchase, including "... sculpture, pottery, beadwork, basketry, photography, paintings, jewelry, textiles, wooden carvings, mixed-media works, and more..."

It is, in fact, "the largest Native American arts fair in Southern California."

There are several more delightful doings connected with the marketplace, including "... food, performances, children's activities, artist demonstrations, and the annual Short Play Festival from Native Voices, the Autry's award-winning resident theatre company."

In the noshables category? Mmm: Auntie's Fry Bread will be in the house, along with offerings from Crossroads West, the museum's café.

The price to enter?

It's $14, for an adult, and that includes entry to the museum, too. To peruse the film and performance schedule during the busy weekend, click.

