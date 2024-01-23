Driver indicted in wrong-way crash into LA Sheriff's recruits jogging in South Whittier

A Diamond Bar man who crashed into a group of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department recruits on a training run in South Whittier has been indicted in the horrific November 2022 collision.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested in the hours after the wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits, but then released after authorities said more evidence was needed to file charges. He was re-arrested late last year.

On Tuesday, LA County prosecutors announced that Gutierrez was charged in an 11-count indictment with killing Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruit Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza, who died in July, and severely injuring nine other recruits. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Gutierrez pleaded not guilty to all charges at an arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court and posted bail in the amount of $500,000. If convicted as charged, he will face a maximum sentence of 12 years in state prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

“More than a year later, we are still grappling with the profound loss of a promising sheriff’s deputy recruit, Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza, and the other recruits who were seriously injured as a result of this tragic incident,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “Today’s indictment is a significant step forward in the progress of this case. My office’s Crimes Against Peace Officers Division is working tirelessly to ensure that the victims and their families receive the justice they deserve.”

Seventy-five recruits were jogging in formation on Mills Avenue at Bentongrove Drive Nov. 16, 2022 when some of them were struck by a Honda CRV traveling the wrong way. The recruits were running in a four-column formation when the SUV, which was heading south on Mills Avenue, crossed into northbound lanes.

The crash injured 25 recruits, including Martinez-Inzunza, who died in July. Nine recruits were severely injured in the crash.

When he spoke with NBCLA in a 2022 interview, Gutierrez described the crash as an unfortunate accident. He said he fell asleep at the wheel.

“I didn’t intentionally do it,” Gutierrez said, adding that he fell asleep on his way to work. “I wish it never happened. I feel bad it happened.”

New charges against Gutierrez were announced in November by Los Angeles County prosecutors after a review of evidence, witness statements and video. He was re-arrested late last year, leading to the grand jury indictment that was unsealed Tuesday.