While the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles may be still more than three years away, the International Olympic Committee spent three days in Los Angeles this week to visit LA28 venues and check on the city’s preparedness.

The visit from the IOC Coordination Commission ended at UCLA, which will be the site of the athletes’ village for Olympians and Paralympians.

The IOC commission also visited venues in Long Beach, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Intuit Dome in INglewood.

“There is nothing that beats just being here – feel the vibe, sense the excitement and enthusiasm of the Angelenos, “ said Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC Vice President and LA28 Coordination Commission Chair.

Hoevertsz, who is in charge of keeping LA28 on task to deliver the games, knows Los Angeles well as she competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in synchronized swimming.

Hoevertsz recalled that even four decades ago, there were concerns over transportation.

“We already had transportation issues in 1984, and of course we have to remember during the games, we are going to have dedicated lanes so its not comparable to what the traffic is nowadays,” she said.

LA28 officials said delivering the games will take coordination at the city, state and federal levels, including the new Trump administration.

“We have talked to the incoming administration and the transition team,” Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, said. “Even before that, we have really been working hard with our federal partners both with the Department of Homeland Security, the local Secret Service office now running and coordinating all of the security for the games.”

Hoover said LA28 will be the best games ever as Los Angeles is a city of immigration, looking to build on what worked in the 2024 Paris Olympics and create an Olympics of the future.