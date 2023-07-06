3 crosses burned outside Sylmar church

Arson investigators responded Thursday morning to a report of burned crosses outside a church in Sylmar.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed one of three crosses outside Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on the ground. Authorities at the scene said it appears an accelerant was used to start the fire at about 5 a.m. outside the church in the 1300 block of Polk Street.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames to be out (and a garden house on the ground nearby), and only smoldering wood remained," the LAFD said in a statement.

More details were not immediately available.

"It's a shame that people still want to do things like this in this day and age," said the Rev. Pierre Howard.

Howard said the church has security cameras, but it was not immediately clear whether the burning was caught on video.

The House of Worship task force, including LAPD, ATF, and the FBI, will begin an investigation. As with any case involving a house of worship, the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

Howard said there have been no threats to the church, which he said has been in the community for about 30 years with a diverse congregation.

"We have Hispanic, we have Black, we have white, we have come as your are," Howard said. "We don't really care.

"We're going to put those three crosses back up. We're moving forward."

NBCLA has reached out to the church, ATF and the FBI for comment.