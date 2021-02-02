3 People in Critical Condition After Suffering Burn Injuries in Explosion in Santa Clarita

An explosion Tuesday in Santa Clarita at a tractor trailer storage facility left four workers suffering from burn injuries, three of them critically, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The explosion was reported around 4:43 p.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop, according to the fire department.

Initially, the department identified the location as a movie set, but a public information officer later clarified that it was a tractor trailer storage facility.

Three of the workers were transported to the hospital in critical condition, while a fourth person walked himself to the hospital, the department said.

A small brush fire running uphill resulted from the explosion but was quickly contained by crews. No structures were threatened or damaged.

LA County Sheriff's Department arson and bomb investigators were at the scene searching for the source of the explosion.