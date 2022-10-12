3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA

Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles.

Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They were crossing the street when a black, compact SUV hit them while traveling north on Broadway at a high rate of speed, the LAPD said.

"Three-year old Dominick Zelaya was launched airborne after being struck, causing him to have a secondary collision with the roadway,'' police said.

"Elsa sustained minor injuries while Dominick sustained severe life-threatening injuries,'' police said. "Dominick recently underwent surgery and is currently being monitored at Children's Hospital.''

Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to appeal for the public's help and release security images of the hit-and-run vehicle.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a nonfatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Dolores Chavez or Officer Luis Herrera of the LAPD's South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.