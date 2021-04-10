3 Young Kids, All Under Age 3, Found Stabbed to Death in Reseda Apartment

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The children are all under the age of 3, Bambrick said.

Police were searching for the killer or killers and the LAPD's Homicide Division was charged with investigating the killings, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.