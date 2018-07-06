4 to Watch: Revisitng a 1973 Mystery in Orange County

Below, you'll find a look at four stories we're featuring today. Click on the links to read more and find updated coverage.

Summer's First Heat Wave

Triple-digit temperatures, record-shattering heat. Summer shifts into high gear in Southern California today.

The San Fernando Valley and inland areas will see temperatures above 110 degrees. Headed to the beach? You'll have temperatures in the 90s and potentially dangerous high surf. What are you doing to stay cool? Send your photos to isee@nbcla.com or use #nbcla.

Here are a few ideas to help you stay cool.

210 Freeway Shooting

Investigators are trying to unravel a freeway shooting mystery in San Bernardino. Two motorcyclists were found with gunshot would early Friday -- one died. The shooting shut down the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway Friday morning. Click here for updates.

45 Years Later, Revisiting an Abduction Case

Friday marks 45 years since the abduction of 11-year-old Linda Ann O'Keefe of Corona del Mar. She was last seen alive July 6, 1973 as she was walking home from summer school. Her body was found the next day in the Back Bay area. The killer was never found, but Newport Beach Police plan to revisit the case Friday by sharing her story on Twitter.

Finally, the Weekend

A frosting-slathered, sugar-sprinkled, cream-doused dessert festival sounds like something stirred up in a daydream, but sometimes daydreams become real. Head for Cooper Design Space in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and Sunday. Visit The Scene for more weekend to-do ideas.



