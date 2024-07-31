4 men arrested in string of carjackings in LA County

Four men were arrested in connection with a series of armed carjacking in Los Angeles County during a three-week crime spree, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

A group of men ages 19 to 23 carried out several carjackings that resulted in the theft of five vehicles and two televisions, federal officials said in a press release. The alleged crimes took place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 9 of last year when the suspects stole vehicles from the victims at gunpoint in Downey, Pico Rivera, Norwalk and Whittier.

Two of the men additionally stole two large-screen TVs from a Walmart in South Gate and threatened an employee, according to the DOJ.

The defendants were identified as:

Michael Anthony Fisher, 23, a.k.a. “Ghost,” of Bell;

Sergio Macias, 22, a.k.a. “Checho,” of South Los Angeles;

Andres Silva Cerrillos, 19, a.k.a. “Ruler,” of Buena Park; and

Jesse Gutierrez, 19, a.k.a. “Lotto,” of Los Angeles.

“Violent gun crime tears at the fabric of our community and leaves victims with lasting trauma,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “These arrests and this indictment highlight my office’s determination to use our powerful federal laws to punish those who callously risk the lives of others.”

The suspects face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.