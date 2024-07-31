Crime and Courts

4 men arrested in string of carjackings in LA County

The suspects face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

By Karla Rendon

Four men were arrested in connection with a series of armed carjacking in Los Angeles County during a three-week crime spree, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

A group of men ages 19 to 23 carried out several carjackings that resulted in the theft of five vehicles and two televisions, federal officials said in a press release. The alleged crimes took place from Nov. 15 to Dec. 9 of last year when the suspects stole vehicles from the victims at gunpoint in Downey, Pico Rivera, Norwalk and Whittier.

Two of the men additionally stole two large-screen TVs from a Walmart in South Gate and threatened an employee, according to the DOJ.

The defendants were identified as:

  • Michael Anthony Fisher, 23, a.k.a. “Ghost,” of Bell;
  • Sergio Macias, 22, a.k.a. “Checho,” of South Los Angeles;
  • Andres Silva Cerrillos, 19, a.k.a. “Ruler,” of Buena Park; and
  • Jesse Gutierrez, 19, a.k.a. “Lotto,” of Los Angeles.

“Violent gun crime tears at the fabric of our community and leaves victims with lasting trauma,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “These arrests and this indictment highlight my office’s determination to use our powerful federal laws to punish those who callously risk the lives of others.”

The suspects face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

