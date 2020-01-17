Mexico

4 to Watch: Judge Surprises Family by Denying Their Trip to Mexico

A SoCal father and his children appeared set to visit his ailing grandmother in Mexico after an agreement with his ex-wife. But a judge says they can't go

By Jonathan Lloyd

Armando Corona, in police uniform, holds one of his kids
Armando Corona

Armando Corona, a police officer in Los Angeles, was told during divorce proceedings that he could not take his two children to see his grandmother in Mexico — even though his ex-wife gave her approval.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A divorced couple had an agreement allowing the father to visit his ailing grandmother in Veracruz, Mexico with their children. They were shocked by a judge's ruling that cited a recent attack on a family far to the country's north.

That's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Judge's Ruling Surprises Family Planning Visit to Mexico
Everything seemed ready for Armando Corona, a Marine and LAPD officer, to take his two young children to visit his ailing grandmother in Mexico. The Christmas trip was part of an agreement that he and his ex-wife had brought to the Family Law Court in Riverside during their divorce proceedings. They were shocked by the judge's ruling.

Residents and the City Are Battling Over Fencing Off LA’s Homeless
Some residents and property owners are trying to keep homeless people away from their homes and businesses by strategically placing dozens of bright red planters, fencing and other barriers to prevent people from turning the sidewalk into a tent city. Here's what the city of LA says about that.

‘Rise of the Resistance’ Has Arrived at Disneyland
The thrill-a-minute and highly cinematic "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" has launched at Disneyland. Lines formed hours ahead of the park's opening Friday as they much-anticipated addition made its public debut. Take a look.

What to Do This Weekend Around LA
Don't pack away those skates just yet. You have one more weekend to enjoy ICE Santa Monica and the skating rink at Pershing Square as we twirl and Axel jump our way through winter. Check The Scene for more weekend events around LA.

Weekend 22 hours ago

Weekend: Welcoming Lunar New Year

ice skating Jan 16

Winter’s Outdoor Rinks Are About to Flurry Away

Orange County Jan 15

Cloud Pancakes Are Forming in Irvine

This article tagged under:

MexicohomelessDisneylandVeracruzWeekend
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us