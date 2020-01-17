4 to Watch: Judge Surprises Family by Denying Their Trip to Mexico

A divorced couple had an agreement allowing the father to visit his ailing grandmother in Veracruz, Mexico with their children. They were shocked by a judge's ruling that cited a recent attack on a family far to the country's north.

That's one of the stories we're featuring today on NBCLA.

Judge's Ruling Surprises Family Planning Visit to Mexico

Everything seemed ready for Armando Corona, a Marine and LAPD officer, to take his two young children to visit his ailing grandmother in Mexico. The Christmas trip was part of an agreement that he and his ex-wife had brought to the Family Law Court in Riverside during their divorce proceedings. They were shocked by the judge's ruling.

Residents and the City Are Battling Over Fencing Off LA’s Homeless

Some residents and property owners are trying to keep homeless people away from their homes and businesses by strategically placing dozens of bright red planters, fencing and other barriers to prevent people from turning the sidewalk into a tent city. Here's what the city of LA says about that.

‘Rise of the Resistance’ Has Arrived at Disneyland

The thrill-a-minute and highly cinematic "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" has launched at Disneyland. Lines formed hours ahead of the park's opening Friday as they much-anticipated addition made its public debut. Take a look.

What to Do This Weekend Around LA

Don't pack away those skates just yet. You have one more weekend to enjoy ICE Santa Monica and the skating rink at Pershing Square as we twirl and Axel jump our way through winter. Check The Scene for more weekend events around LA.