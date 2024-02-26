4-year-old boy taken out of Westlake Target in attempted kidnapping

A woman is sought in the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy at a Target near downtown Los Angeles.

The boy was grabbed at about 12:40 p.m. and taken out of the store on Virgil Avenue in Westlake, police said in a community alert. The woman released the boy and left the scene when she was confronted by the child's parents outside the store.

The community alert issued by the Los Angeles Police Department included security camera photos of the woman.

Anyone with information on name or the whereabouts of the woman was asked to call 213-382-9437. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

