Lanes closed on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks for possible shooting investigation

Lanes were closed early Friday on the 405 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley for a crash and police investigation.

Two lanes remain open on the northbound side of the freeway near Burbank Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, near the 101 Freeway interchange. Traffic was backing up on both sides of the freeway.

Details about the crash and police investigation, possibly involving a shooting on the freeway, were not immediately available. It was not clear whether anyone was injured.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a hatchback near the concrete divider with its hatch open and items scattered nearby on the ground. Several California Highway Patrol vehicles responded to the scene.

Drivers were advised to look for alternate routes. Northbound traffic was backed up to Ventura Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Southbound travel was slow from Mission Hills.

