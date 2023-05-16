Riverside

5 Hospitalized in Head-On Riverside Crash

Some of the victims were in critical condition after the two-car crash on a Riverside street.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Five people were hospitalized Tuesday following a head-on crash in Riverside.

Several of the victims were in critical condition. Details about their ages were not available.

The two-car crash was reported at Arlington and Stover avenues. Video from the scene showed debris scattered in the street, including an engine block that was thrown from one of the cars.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area for the crash investigation.

