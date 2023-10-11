5 teens sought in connection with stabbing of 16-year-old at Valley Glen high school

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is searching for five teenagers in connection with a report of a possible stabbing that hospitalized a 16-year-old Wednesday

LAPD's Van Nuys division responded to a report of a stabbing around 3:30 p.m. at Ulysses S. Grant High School. There, police found the teen suffering from injuries and the victim was taken to an area hospital. The severity of the 16-year-old's wounds was not immediately clear.

Police are seeking five teenagers, believed to be between the ages of 15 to 18, in connection with the violence. The group was seen fleeing the scene in a white hatchback vehicle.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear. It is not known at this time if the victim and assailants are students of the school.

In light of the violence, a Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) spokesperson released the following statement:

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. I am informing you about a stabbing incident involving a District student that took place at the perimeter of our campus after school today at approximately 3:30 pm. No other students or staff have been impacted by this incident and the campus is safe.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department are investigating the incident and are working with the school to ensure the campus is safe. During any emergency, the safety of your children is our primary concern. All procedures are being implemented according to District policy. Our staff is well trained and regularly reviews all emergency procedures.

Counseling services and support will be provided for students and staff impacted by this incident. In addition, we have made a request for additional support from the Los Angeles School Police department. Please feel free to contact us with any other questions/concerns. Once again, I want to thank parents for cooperating with the authorities, staff, and school administrators. We also thank the staff who responded quickly and professionally to ensure the safety of our entire school community.