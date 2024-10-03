Rancho Palos Verdes

$5M allocated to help Rancho Palos Verdes landslide victims

 The City Council approved the emergency program unanimously 

By Benjamin Gamson

The Rancho Palos Verdes City Council has approved $5 million to provide assistance to homeowners being affected by landslides. 

After land movement began following winter storms in 2023, a local emergency was declared on Oct. 3, 2023. Since then, there have been evacuation warnings, damaged homes and utility shutoffs. 

Of the $5 million, $2.8 million is going toward giving a maximum of $10,000 for almost 300 affected homeowners in the Seaview and Portuguese Bend Beach Club neighborhoods. The other $2.2 million will be allocated to respond to landslides. 

"Our community has faced unfathomable challenges in the face of this landslide disaster, and it's critical that we swiftly deploy this funding to support our residents who have been most impacted," Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank said in a statement Wednesday. 

The funds were allocated through the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and unanimously supported by the City Council. 

"These emergency grants will deliver long-overdue immediate assistance to those whose lives have been upended by land movement and utility shutoffs, helping them cover essential costs like home repairs and temporary housing,” said Cruikshank. 

The latest information on evacuations and shutoffs can be found here.

