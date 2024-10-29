64-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly Temple City house fire

Authorities have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to a house fire in Temple City that killed three people Sunday night.

Investigators located and interviewed Xuanhan Zhang, 64, before making the arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Alhambra Courthouse and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were sent to the home in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. Sunday night. There, crews quelled the flames in just half an hour, but due to a “heavy heat” from the flames, three people died, the department said.

"Unfortunately they arrived to heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the building," Fred Fielding with the LA County Fire Department said. "Immediately we went into rescue mode but we were unable to save those three."

Two others survived the flames. They are still unable to speak at this time and investigators have not yet interviewed them.

No other homes in the area were affected.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.