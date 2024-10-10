8 people injured after car slams into Tarzana strip mall

Eight people, including a driver, were injured after a car rammed into a strip mall in Tarzana Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles fire officials said.

After the car crashed into the first floor of the two-story mall on Ventura Boulevard and Yolanda Avenue, the coffee shop sustained most damage, according to officials.

Seven of the injured were either in a car or in the parking lot of the mall when the crash happened. They decided not to be taken to a hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The driver was also injured in the incident but declined to be transported to a hospital.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team will evaluate the building for any safety concerns.