8-Year-Old Boy Killed After Crash in Pico-Union Area

An 8-year-old boy was killed after a crash Saturday afternoon in the Pico-Union area.

By Chelsea Hylton

File Photo

Police have confirmed an 8-year-old boy was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon in the Pico-Union.

According to authorities, the crash took place around 5:08 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Toberman Street when the driver of a vehicle crashed into a container.

Police say the woman entered the lane and then struck the container. The woman and an 8-year-old boy were transported to the hospital.

They later confirmed that the boy had died due to his injuries. The woman is now listed in stable condition.

At this time authorities do not believe DUI was a cause of the crash. They are looking into nearby security cameras and interviewing witnesses who saw the incident.

