Angels Reach a Deal to Stay in Anaheim Through 2050

An aerial view of Angel Stadium of Anaheim during sunset on August 2, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)

This news might sound heaven-sent to Angels fans.

The team and the city of Anaheim have reached an agreement that will keep the Angels in the Orange County community through 2050, city officials said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the agreement includes the Angels' purchase of the stadium in Anaheim and nearby parking lots for $325 million. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu confirmed at a Wednesday morning news conference that the city has reached an agreement with the team.

In a statement, Angels owner Arte Moreno praised the deal.

"We appreciate the Mayor's leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years," he said. "Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience."

The Anaheim City Council will consider the proposal at a meeting later this month.

The Angels current contract has the team staying at Angel Stadium in Anaheim through 2020. They faced an end-of-the-year deadline to opt out.

There are options to extend the agreement through 2065, the Times reported.

The team has played in Anaheim at Angel Stadium since 1966.