ArtNight Pasadena Is Free and Full of Visual Wow

Let this bountiful four-hour evening fill your mind and heart with visual and soundful wonders aplenty on Oct. 11, 2019.

What to Know Friday, Oct. 11

6-10 p.m.

22 spots around the Crown City will have art shows, activities, food trucks, speakers, music, and other fun things

Does the bar that we claim is "too high," the one that prevents us from doing stuff that we'd really like to do, actually exist solely in our minds?

That's a tetchy topic, but sometimes, even if you want to go out, and you want to see art, and hear music, and soak in the splendor of a city's electric vibes, you might claim that whatever bar you're envisioning is preventing you from doing so.

We're just going to stuff-and-nonsense that notion right now, at least where ArtNight Pasadena is concerned.

For the bar on this one? "Nonexistent" feels right. Everything is free, as far as getting into galleries and museums goes, though you'll want money for food and drinks, of course, as well as for parking or riding Metro.

Okay, so the bar does exist, but it is as low as a toe. Lower than that, probably.

What else will you encounter on this free and full-of-cool-things night, which spread out, through the Crown City's cultural gems, on Friday night, Oct. 11?

View carousel animals at the Pasadena Museum of History, hear live jazz at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, enjoy the Gamble House after sundown, and check out City Hall, which will have a "Rocky Horror Picture Show" theme afoot.

Some of the food trucks you'll find? Pie 'n Burger, Rodney's Ribs, and Slammin' Sliders are just a few of the choices. You can see where each truck will be parked right here.

And, of course, plenty of Old Pasadena eateries, and other grub-filled hangouts around town, will be open from 6 to 10 o'clock.

The bar? It's so easy to jump over for this one. ArtNight Pasadena is free, full of places to engage the spirit and mind, highly food-truck'd, and so easy to reach.

