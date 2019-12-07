Authorities Search for Suspects in La Puente Shooting - NBC Southern California
Authorities Search for Suspects in La Puente Shooting

By Sydney Kalich

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Authorities Search for Suspects in Double Shooting

    Authorities said they were searching for multiple suspects in a double shooting in a La Puente neighborhood. Gil Leyvas reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 2019. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Authorities said they were searching for multiple suspects in a double shooting in a La Puente neighborhood Saturday night. 

    Los Angeles County Fire confirmed that they responded to a shooting at a home on Lidford Ave. Two people were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

    The suspects allegedly abandoned a vehicle and ran out of the car into the neighborhood after the shooting. The suspects have not been apprehended. Authorities said have set up a containment area.    

    This story is developing.

