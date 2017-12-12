Bad Santa: Man in Santa Hat Breaks Into Studio City Homes

Authorities are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes Studio City area, at least once wearing a Santa Claus hat during the break-ins. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man who will surely be on the naughty list after getting caught on camera breaking into homes.

Police say the man broke into six homes in five Studio City neighborhoods between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3. Surveillance video captured him in at least two of the homes wearing a Santa Claus cap and a long scarf around his neck.

"I think it's very frightening," said Sam Fishman.

Police say the man hit a house in Fishman's neighborhood, on the 3,800 block of Reklaw Drive. Fishman, however, said he's prepared with not only has a full security system, but also lots of weapons.

Those weapons, though, have also been a target of the burglar's, along with cash and jewelry.

"They got all these big money cars sitting in the driveway. They call it 'driveway jewelry,'" resident Jim Mosero said.

Mosero lives in another neighborhood targeted by burglars and he urged his neighbors to keep a lower profile when it comes to their belongings.

Police aren't sure how the Santa hat fits into the burglar's strategy, but they're warning residents to remain vigilant by looking out for each other, keeping security cameras working and considering getting a dog.

The burglar is described as a black man between 18 and 25 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right jawline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division by calling 818-754-8377.