Blast Off for a Free 'Star Trek: Discovery' Exhibit

Stepping aboard a Federation ship for the first time?

You're going to encounter some wicked tech. You'll surely meet representatives from several planets and star systems.

And will members of the crew by outfitted in sartorial splendor, the kind of amazing uniforms that befit a Starfleet team?

That's a fact as solid as a Tribble is soft.

But if you haven't booked passage on such a ship, you may not be able to have some up-close time with the togs worn by Federation members.

That can change, however, if you turn your own space pod in the direction of Beverly Hills, where several costumes from "Star Trek: Discovery," the latest series in the Star Trek universe, will be on display at The Paley Center for Media over several Earth weeks.

The Earthbound exhibit opens on May 8, with a closing date of July 7, and while several wearable pieces from the CBS All Access show will be on view, fans can also find artwork and set pieces, too.

Note the open days of The Paley: Wednesdays through Sundays.

"Star Trek: Discovery — Fight for the Future" is free to see, so leave any interplanetary currency at home, or at least in your wallet.

The series has now warp-speed'd into its second season, giving fans plenty of time, and episodes, to get acquainted with the elegant uniforms seen on screen.

"'Star Trek' is one of the most original and daring franchises in television history, and we're honored to be the first to present this visually stunning exhibit celebrating the latest installment in the storied franchise," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO.

"'Star Trek: Discovery — Fight for the Future" continues the Paley Center's commitment to presenting unique exhibits that lift the curtain on the creative process behind the most influential shows on television."

Can't make it to deep space today? Chances are as bright as a star that you can, in fact, find your way to the surface of planet Beverly Hills.

