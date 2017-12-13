Bob Baker Marionettes, Spreading Holiday Smiles

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Through Sunday, Jan. 7

$20

Everyone approaches the holiday season in their own way, and daring to tell a loved one, good friend, or (gulp) random stranger at the mall how exactly they should holiday, as in do up the season, is an errand best left unerranded.

For missteps will be plentiful, and ouchy feelings may occur, and, ultimately, letting people celebrate in their own wonderful way is the wonderful way to go.

But... hear us out. Most of us, if not the majority of us, can honestly say that our lives are distinctly marionette-free most of the time, which seems, if not sad, then a little less fun?

There's a way to remedy that, at a world-famous marionette theatre that has its roots in the mid-century and its place in the hearts of thousands of Southern Californians of every age. It's the downtown-close landmark founded by marionette master Bob Baker, a kind-spirited visionary who oversaw the creation of hundreds of string-rocking figures over several decades, figures who dance, cavort, and spread seasonal sparkle.

Bob Baker's 'Holiday on Strings' is currently cavorting, all to address our marionette-based longings, right through Sunday, Jan. 7.

There are several sold-out shows, which isn't too surprising, as this theater does have its legion of devotees. But some nights still have tickets, they're $20 each, and those who attend will enjoy "... a fantastical cast of over 100 exquisitely designed marionettes, celebrating everything from the eight days of Chanukah to a trip to Santa's workshop!"

Bob Baker's 'Nutcracker' is also leaping through the vintage theater over a few select nights through Dec. 29.

Mr. Baker passed away just over three years ago, at the age of 90. And his light-of-heart legacy dances on, at his eponymous theater, where the holidays are about as marionette-y as this merry time of year gets.

Maybe more marionettes isn't just what you need at the moment. Maybe more sleep, more time with a close pal, and/or more time reflecting on the year gone by.

But an ebullient evening spent in one of the oldest of old-school SoCal venues, an evening brimming with the charms of childhood wonder, feels quite prescriptive for a stretch of the year that can be a bit too stressful for far too many.

