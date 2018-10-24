Boo!-nion Station to Deliver Two Days of Free Family Fun

Arrive by train, or broomstick, if you like, but be sure to be at Union Station on Oct. 27 and 28, 2018 for the very first Halloween-themed family festival at the landmark.

What to Know Oct. 27 and 28, noon to 6 p.m.

Union Station

Free

If you could overlay a spooky haunted house onto charming Union Station, our city's grand and historic train hub, you'd probably see that both structures have a number of notable things in common.

A clock? Union Station has a prominent one, and if a spooky mansion doesn't have a creaking grandfather clock, well, it just doesn't seem right.

A tower? Also a Union Station feature. Likewise, towers are often seen on storybook ghost houses, too.

Trains? That's very often how characters arrive at an eerie abode, in a spooky book. And, of course, Union Station sees plentiful train action, every day of the week.

So throwing a Union Station-based party called Boo!-union Station, a free family-oriented two-day to-do, feels like a frightfully good match.

And a new match, too: It's the "first-ever" festival for the station, and it is prepared to charmingly haunt the South Patio on Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28.

A Treats-on-Track Trail, created for younger goblins, will happen twice daily, during particular hours, while a craft zone called the Creepy Craft Camper will set young minds to creative tasks.

Venture into the Zombie Zone Hay Maze, shake your stuff at the Monster Mash Dance Party, and pay a visit to the Pumpkin Patch Picnic, where food trucks'll be haunting the scene.

Well, more like baking and cooking and selling delicious foodstuffs.

You'll want to show with money for that, but, yes, Boo!-nion Station is a free experience to enter.

So head for the tower, the big clock, and the place with all of those trains, from noon to 6 p.m. on the final Saturday and Sunday of October 2018.

